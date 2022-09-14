091422 Sage MacAuley.jpg
Spaulding Girls Soccer

Senior Striker

The three-sport standout took matters into her own hands while leading the Crimson Tide to a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Stowe last Friday. Coach Rob Moran's team faced a one-goal halftime deficit before MacAuley scored the equalizer on a Yvonne Roberge assist in the 42nd minute. Paige Allen set up MacAuley for the game-winner in the 71st minute, fueling a dramatic win over the two-time defending Division II champs. Ten saves by keeper Rebecca McKelvey and a goal-line clearance by defender Mia Dolan helped Spaulding gain crucial early-season momentum.

