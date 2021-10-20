U-32 Golf Senior
Richards was unstoppable on the links to earn medalist honors at both Division II sectionals and the state championships. He fired a 3-over-par 74 during a qualifying round at Champlain Country Club, helping the Raiders place fourth as a team to lock up a spot at the state meet.
Richards shot a 3-over 75 during states at Manchester Country Club to place first individually again. He opened his round with a bogey and a double bogey before carding 12 pars in a row later in the day. He also made back-to-back birdies to help U-32 place fourth as a team with 384 strokes.
