Spaulding High School
Football, Senior
Crimson Tide coach Bob Lamb: "He's a four-year senior and this year he played some quarterback for us. And he played his intended position, which was wide receiver. And he did a good job filling in. He made some clutch catches and he has a good football IQ. He played really well this year and stepped up when we needed him to. He's gotten a lot better at catching the ball during the last four years. And overall, he understood more from his freshman year to this year. He's grown into a good kid."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.