Spaulding Girls Hockey
Senior Forward
The multi-sport standout has been one of Vermont's most potent offensive threats while leading the Crimson Tide to four straight victories to kick off the season. McKelvey scored twice in a 3-0 win over the Kingdom Blades before netting five straight goals during a 6-0 win over Rice. She buried two goals in a 6-0 win over Harwood before lifting the Tide to another victory over a cross-town rival by recording a hat trick during Monday's 7-0 victory against U-32. McKelvey's teams have gone a combined 52-4-1 over the past four years and will carry a streak of 22 unanswered goals into Wednesday's game vs. Essex.
