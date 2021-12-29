Spaulding Girls Hockey
Junior Forward
McKelvey did a little bit of everything on the ice while helping the Crimson Tide improve to 5-0. Her back-to-back hat tricks sent her team into the holiday break with undeniable momentum, thanks to a 10-1 victory over U-32 and a 6-0 win over the Kingdom Blades. McKelvey capitalized on assists by Corrina Moulton, Chelsea Bell, Ruby Harrington and Zoe Tewksbury while lighting the lamp three times against the Raiders. She also dished out two assists vs. the Tide's cross-town rivals. She scored on assists by Moulton, Bell, Harrington and Lilly Tewksbury while silencing the Kingdom Blades. Spaulding will return to action Jan. 5 with a 4:30 p.m. game at Burlington-Colchester.
