Montpelier Boys Soccer
Senior Striker
Mills carried the Solons on his back at the end of Saturday's back-and-forth regular-season finale at U-32. The Solons trailed by a goal entering the final 80 seconds of regulation, but a picture-perfect corner kick by Mills from the right side set up a header by Leo Riby-Williams for the game-tying goal. Following a scoreless first overtime period, Mills curled in another corner toward the top of the 6-yard box in double overtime. Leo Riby-Williams drew a double-team on the play and his younger brother Ronnie rose up with impeccable timing for the Golden Goal.
