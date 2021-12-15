Spaulding Girls Hockey
Sophomore Forward
Berard helped the Crimson Tide take the wind out of U-32's sails on Saturday during a season-opening 7-2 victory. The Raiders built an early lead, forcing Spaulidng to rally in the second period. U-32 evened things at 2 with 11:22 left in the middle period and the score remained tied heading into the final minute of the period. Berard tallied what proved to be the game-winning goal with 23 seconds on the clock, thanks to assists by Zoe Tewksbury and Bria Dill. Berard scored again with 1.6 seconds left in the second period, giving her team undeniable momentum before the Tide added to their lead at the end. Spaulding will return to action with a game at Middlebury.
