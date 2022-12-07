Norwich Men's Hockey Senior Forward
Elgstam was a man on a mission while leading the Cadets during a busy stretch of early-season success. He tallied two points during the FirstLight Shootout and then recorded two goals and two assists in Norwich's 5-1 victory over Southern Maine on Saturday. The Swedish native recorded a team-high five shots on goal during Friday's 1-1 tie vs. perennial powerhouse Babson. Elgstam is in a four-way tie for the team lead in points on the season with eight, despite only appearing in seven of the team's 10 games. The Cadets are 7-2-1 overall and 5-1-1 in conference action.
