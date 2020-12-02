U-32 Field Hockey Senior Defender
Raiders coach Dillon Burns: "Peyton and senior Avery Fournier worked really well together, and Peyton also was not shy about telling some of our younger defenders exactly what she needed them to do. When you have players sprinting toward goal with the ball, you need someone who is not shy about taking that kind of leadership. In addition to managing our defensive positioning, Peyton had some huge heroic moments in our Spaulding quarterfinal game where she stepped up and stole the ball and cleared it, when otherwise we might have lost the lead."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.