Spaulding Sophomore
Girls Soccer Forward
Allen deposited the game-winning goal on a Chloe Mattson assist with 48 seconds left before halftime, lifting the Crimson Tide to a 1-0 victory over Middlebury. The younger sister of former Tide star Lauren Allen, Paige hasn't missed a beat while leading her team through a COVID-shortened season. Sage MacAuley and Ava Guarriello round out a lethal trio of sophomore strikers, giving coach Rob Moran lots of optimism about the next few seasons. His team kicked off the fall with a 1-1 tie against Vergennes and a 1-0 victory over Milton, sending an early warning to the rest of the Lake Division. The Tide started the week ranked sixth in Division I behind CVU, Burr & Burton, South Burlington, North Country and Colchester. If Spaulding can hang onto a top-8 ranking, the team will host a playoff game for the first time in eight years.
