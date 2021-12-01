Raiders
U-32’s Oliver Hansen, left, and Tzevi Schwartz stand near finish area after a cross-country running event. The seniors helped the Raiders place seventh Saturday during NXR Northeast Regional Championships at Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls, N.Y.

 Photo by James Biggam

U-32 Cross-Country Runner

The Raiders' four-year standout closed out a dynamite month of racing by finishing 16th Saturday at the NXR Northeast Regional Championships in New York. He recorded a 5-kilometer time of 16 minutes, 57.5 seconds to help U-32 place seventh out of 23 schools at Bowdoin Park. A few weeks ago Hansen teamed up with his younger brother Cyrus and the rest of the Raiders to lead their team to a 23-point victory over Rhode Island powerhouse La Salle Academy during the New England Championship. Oliver Hansen placed 28th in 17:13.7 to help U-32 become the first Vermont team since 1987 to capture the New England title. He finished third at state championships in 16:01.4, guiding the Raiders to their sixth consecutive Division II crown.

