U-32 Field Hockey
Junior Forward
Beauregard was equal parts playmaker and finisher while helping the Raiders extend their winning streak to six games. The offensive threat scored two goals Monday against Lyndon and notched three assists to trigger a 5-1 victory on the road. She also recorded two goals and three assists last Friday during a 9-0 victory over Missisquoi. Two days earlier she contributed one goal and two assists to spark a 7-0 victory over North Country. The 6-1 Raiders will travel to play cross-town rival Spaulding at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in a battle between Division II powerhouse.
