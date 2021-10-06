U-32 Field Hockey
Senior Forward
Ribolini and the red-hot Raiders stretched their unbeaten streak to seven games with a handful of strong performances against elite opponents. The multi-sport athlete scored an insurance goal late in the first half during a 2-0 victory over previously unabated Spaulding. She also fueled a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over Lyndon, tipping in a cross from Alaina Beauregard to knot the score at 1 early in the fourth quarter. Ribolini found the back of the cage in a 5-0 victory over Missisquoi and contributed two goals in Monday's 3-0 victory over North Country. The Raiders (6-1-1) will host Montpelier on Wednesday.
