Spaulding Girls Hockey
Junior Goalie
Cetin was on high alert throughout Saturday's battle at Rutland, leading the undefeated Crimson Tide to a hard-fought 2-1 victory. Spaulding avenged last year's playoff loss vs. Rutland by clamping down defensively against an explosive Raiders offense. Cetin stopped 15 shots in last week's 6-0 victory over the Kingdom Blades and stayed hot to deny a Rutland side that scored nine goals during each of its first three games. Spaulding's Rebecca McKelvey and Rutland's Sydney Wood started the scoring before Portia Berard fired home the game-winning shot on a rebound. Spaulding (7-0) handed Rutland (4-1) its first loss of the season and will host the Raiders for a second meeting Feb. 9. Spaulding has outscored opponents 50-4 and will travel to play perennial Division I power BFA-St. Albans (6-0) at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The Comets have scored 49 goals while allowing 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.