Spaulding Girls Hockey
Junior Goalie
Cetin was on top of her game throughout the Division I tournament while helping the Crimson Tide lock up runner-up honors behind 12-time champ BFA-St. Albans. The veteran netminder kicked off the post-season by stopping 25 shots during a 6-2 victory over No. 7 South Burlington. Last Friday she blocked 31 shots to fuel her team's 4-3 come-from-behind victory over No. 3 Essex. The Tide faced an early 2-0 deficit before storming past the Hornets. Cetin recorded 31 saves again in the final, keeping her team in contention until the final whistle. Her valiant effort against the Comets tied the record for most saves in a D-I championship.
