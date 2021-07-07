Summer League Baseball
Vermont Mountaineers Catcher
The 6-foot, 198-pound standout from Elon University showed off his power while going 3-for-8 at the plate during the past week. He belted his fifth home run of the season during a showdown at Keene, sparking an 11-8 victory. Oldham also recorded a double against the Swamp Bats and scored three times. The catcher has made 24 defensive put-outs during 11 games and hasn't committed any errors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.