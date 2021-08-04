Summer League Baseball
Mountaineers Catcher
The season-long utility player showed off his power at the plate by belting his ninth home run of the season during an 8-6 victory over the Sanford Mainers. He scored twice and contributed three RBI in the victory to help Vermont lock up a first-round home game for the playoffs. The North Carolina State standout is batting .260 for the Mountaineers with four doubles, 23 RBI and 26 runs scored. Defensively, he's filled in at five positions to help his team compete with a limited roster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.