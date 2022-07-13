Vermont Mountaineers Infielder
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound infielder burst on to the scene in a big way during his first week with the Vermont Mountaineers. He went 3-for-5 and drove in three runs during his second NECBL appearance of the season last Friday against Upper Valley. The following day he went 4-for-6 vs. the Nighthawks, fueling a 14-0 victory. Trotta made his presence felt against Monday, driving in a run during a 7-1 victory over the Keene Swamp Bats. The College of William and Mary standout is currently batting .389 for Vermont with four RBIs and three runs scored. He's connected for one double, one triple and a home run.
