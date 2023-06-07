Maia Pasco
U-32 Track and Field Sophomore
The multi-sport standout gave her team a crucial boost by excelling in a variety of events during Friday's Division II track and field championships in Burlington. Pasco recorded a personal record of 16.29 seconds in the 100-meter championships, sparking a 1-2 finish for the Raiders to complement teammate Isabel Moustakas' second-place result. The 18-point performance between the two standouts helped kick-start another dominant team effort by U-32, which captured its third title in a row. Pasco also placed fourth in the 300 hurdles with a time of 50.15 seconds. She helped the 4x100-meter relay team finish second in 52.35 seconds and placed second in pole vault by clearing the bar at 8 feet, 5.5 inches.
