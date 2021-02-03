Women's Hockey Defenseman
The Barre native suited up all four games for the Connecticut Whale during National Women's Hockey League playoff action in Lake Placid, N.Y. The Whale killed off 77% of penalties and allowed an average of 2.3 goals per game. LaGue fired seven shots on goal, blocked six shots and had two takeaways. She played alongside three former Norwich standouts, helping the Whale go 2-2. LaGue was formerly a captain at the North American Hockey Academy and also attended U-32. She scored six goals in the 2014 lacrosse championship, sparking a 19-9 win over Chelsea. She tallied a combined 137 goals and 51 assists during her sophomore and junior seasons with the Raiders.
