Twin State Soccer
Vermont Midfielder
The recent Hazen Union graduate scored the opening goal to set the tone for the Green Mountain State girls soccer squad during Saturday's 3-2 Lions Cup victory over New Hampshire. She pushed her team ahead in the first half on an assist by U-32 graduate Caroline Kirby. Molleur earned the 12th Player Award for Vermont, which defeated the Granite State for the second straight time following a 2-1 victory in 2019. Last fall Molleur led Hazen to the finals for the first time since 1987 even though the Wildcats only had a handful of subs.
