Hazen Baseball Pitcher
The Wildcats ace showcased a lethal combination of speed and control while helping his team open the season with three quality victories. Rooney threw a no-hitter during the first four innings against Williamstown before teammate Jadon Baker held the Blue Devils to zero hits during the final inning of Saturday's 12-1 victory. Rooney was also in command on the mound during Hazen's season-opening 5-3 victory over Montpelier. The Solons and Wildcats were tied at 2 after five innings before Rooney scored a crucial insurance run in the sixth to help give his team the upper hand. Hazen wasted no time taking care of D-II Lamoille on Monday, scoring seven runs in the first inning and 16 in the fourth during a 23-4 victory. Hazen (3-0) has outscored opponents 40-8 and will host defending Division III champion Peoples Academy at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.