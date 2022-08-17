Kyle Pembroke
Thunder Road Late Model Driver
The Montpelier racer made a late move during Thursday's 50-lap event to earn his second victory of the season at Thunder Road. Pembroke triumphed in his 27VT car after using the outside lane to gain speed on lap 40. He passed Stephen Martin and Phill Scott with seven laps remaining and held on the rest of the way before celebrating in Victory Lane. Pembroke has finished in the top 10 during 10 of his 11 starts this season, registering seven top-5 results. The Capital City driver is second in the Late Model standings with 817 points, trailing only Christopher Pelkey (826) in the battle for King of the Road honors.
