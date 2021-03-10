U-32 Nordic Skiing Senior
Kurts showcased a knack for rising to the occasion at Monday's state meet, leading the Raiders to their third consecutive Division II championship. The three-sport standout claimed runner-up honors in both the classic and skate events to pace U-32. He finished the classic competition in 10 minutes, 6.9 seconds, crossing the line three-tenths of a second behind Craftsbury's Aiden Casey. Following a short break, Kurts headed out on the freestyle course and recorded a time of 8 minutes, 47.6 seconds. The Raiders easily prevailed as a team, earning 21-point victories over Middlebury and Craftsbury.
