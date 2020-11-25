U-32 Cross-Country Senior
Raiders coach Andrew Tripp: "In past years, we had guys who expected to win. So when they raced, they would go to the front. And this year none of these guys had that really. But Jed did. From skiing and from running, he just naturally had that. So he was an easy guy to be the rabbit. We said, 'OK Jed, make sure it's really hard for the first mile and that we're all there with you. And we'll see if anyone else can go with that.' We did that a few times and it became clear that no one else really could keep up with us. When we knew we were strong, we were like, 'Alright, we're the strongest. So come catch us.' But it started because they actually needed someone to be the cattle prod to get them to all run fast."
U-32 Girls Soccer
Senior Striker
Kennedy tallied a first-half assist and tucked away the game-winning goal after the break to lead the Raiders to a 2-1 victory over Rice in the Division II championship. She was unstoppable throughout the post-season, punishing Mount Abraham with three goals and one assist during a 5-0 playdown win. Her teammate Caroline Kirby scored four goals in 18 minutes to spark a 4-0 quarterfinal victory over Milton. Kennedy deposited an insurance goal in the semifinals to secure a 2-0 win over Harwood. Her strike to the far post Saturday gave U-32 its first crown in program history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.