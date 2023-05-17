Isabel Moustakas
U-32 Track and Field Junior Runner
The Raiders' rising star continued to shine during a busy stretch of the spring season, excelling during a midweek meet at Essex before delivering another impressive performance at the Burlington Invitational. She placed second at the Essex event in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.4 seconds. She won the 300 hurdles in 49.7 seconds, cleared the high jump bar at 4 feet, 9 inches to take top honors and also helped the Raiders place second in the 4x100 relay (54.37 seconds). She placed first in the 300-meter hurdles during the Burlington Invitational with a time of 49.87 seconds. At the same meet Moustakas recorded a personal record in the 100-meter hurdles by crossing the finish line in 16.16 seconds to place second in the finals. Her efforts helped the U-32 girls place fifth out of 25 teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.