Women's Golf
2021 Vermont Am Champion
The Morrisville native took care of business at Newport Country Club to claim the 10th Am title of her career. Reynolds fired an even-par 72 during the opening round before extending her lead to 10 strokes with a 73 during the second day. She never allowed things to get interesting in the final round, defeating runner-up Julia Dapron by six shots after recording a 77. This week Reynolds will compete in New Hampshire at Laconia Country Club in an attempt to qualify for the U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship, which will take place at Berkeley Hall Club in Blufton, S.C. The 49-year-old also has her sights set on the 2022 U.S. Senior Championships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.