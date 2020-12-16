Hailey Brickey
Williamstown Soccer Senior
Paine Mt. Athletic Director TJ Powers: "Hailey brings a key amount of leadership and she has an ability to shine through when she's working with her teammates. She's one of those kids who has been a force on varsity teams since her freshman year. And it's been consistent throughout her career. She started out a Marauder for hockey and she's been a Highlander the last two years. So being able to take that leadership to Harwood and create new relationships over there has been a big plus."
