Harwood Senior
Alpine Skiing
Kogut placed runner-up out of 41 finishers during Monday's giant slalom competition at Burke Mountain. She finished the first run in 39.94 seconds before shaving off sometime during her second run (39.23 seconds). Her overall time of 1 minute, 19.17 seconds was good enough to hold off St. Johnsbury's Maggie Anderson (1:19.47). Tela Haskell, Kate Heraldsen, and Alanya Morelli helped the Highlanders place first as a team in front of CVU, St. Johnsbury, Mount Mansfield, and South Burlington.
