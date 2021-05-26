Montpelier Junior
Girls Tennis
Murphy raced to four victories during a five-day window while helping the Solons remain near the top of the Division II standings. She kicked off the busy week with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Harwood's Liv Sprague, setting the tone for a 7-0 team win. The next day Murphy rolled past Woodstock's Sophia Nisimblat, 6-0, 6-2. Montpelier took down the three-time defending champs, 7-0. The Solons suffered a 4-3 loss to undefeated Middlebury 24 hours later, with Murphy providing a bright spot by outlasting Abby Bailey, 6-3, 6-1. Murphy closed out the week by routing BFA-St. Albans opponent Quincy Fournier, 6-0, 6-3, in another team shutout. It was Murphy's ninth straight victory this spring.
