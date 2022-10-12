Ginger Long

U-32 Sophomore
Cross Country Runner
The Raiders' top gun was back in action at the Manhattan Invitational, where she finished 11th in a field of 167 competitors during the the Varsity B race. Long recorded a 2.5-mile time of 16 minute, 2.4 seconds to help her team place third out of 21 schools. She kicked off the season with a 5k time of 19:52.2 during the Essex Invitational, shaving over 11 seconds off her personal-record time as a freshman. Long will be one of the pre-race favorites to win the individual title at the Division II state meet Oct. 29 in Thetford and the Raiders are likely to be front-runners for the team crown along with Harwood and Middebury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.