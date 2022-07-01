Vermont Mountaineers Outfielder
The UMass Lowell standout extended his hitting streak to 14 games while soaring to the top of the offensive charts in the New England Collegiate Baseball League. Siracusa boasts a .414 batting average for Vermont and has showcased his wheels with six stolen bases. He played a huge role in a recent nine-game winning streak, connecting for two hits during contests against Keene, Winnipesaukee and Upper Valley. Siracusa also went 3-for-5 during victories over North Shore and Keene. This past spring he hit .331 with 16 doubles, 10 home runs and 61 RBI’s in NCAA action.
