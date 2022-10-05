Finn O'Donnell
U-32 Boys Soccer
Senior Striker
The crafty forward has been the picture of consistency while scoring in almost every match, helping the Raiders (7-1) enjoy one of their strongest starts in program history. O'Donnell kicked off the week with two goals in a 5-1 victory over Hazen. Two days later he scored twice again during a 4-1 victory vs. Lake Region and added an assist on a corner kick. The multi-sport athlete remained red-hot against Capital Division rival North Country, recording a hat trick to fuel a 6-3 victory. U-32 will host unbeaten Montpelier at 6 p.m. Thursday.
