Evelyn LaCroix

Montpelier Gymnastics
Freshman All-Around Competitor
The Solons star put the finishing touches on a remarkable season by placing first in the all-around during state championships in Essex. She recorded an overall score of 38.4 points after claiming top individual honors in three of the four events. Her season-long dedication paid off when she earned winning scores of 9.5 on vault, 9.75 on bars and 9.775 on floor. LaCroix placed fourth on beam with a 9.375, leading Montpelier to a third-place result as a team. The Solons' final tally of 132.6 was good enough to hold off fourth-place Burlington-Colchester (130.575) for the final podium position. LaCroix was followed in the all-around competition by St. Johnsbury's Lizzy Jones (37.375) and Lamoille's Kayla Meegham (36.9).
