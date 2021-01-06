Spaulding Soccer
Crimson Tide coach Ben Taylor: "Eusebio has probably been the most dedicated person to the program over the years. He got pulled up from JV to play in varsity playoffs his freshman year, and he was initially a head-down, go-to-goal striker. As we got further, he started to get more touches playing spring soccer and we tried to put him wherever he could impact the game. So he played stopper for us, he played center mid, he played outside mid. He just has a lot of passion for the game. Whether it's at practice or outside of practice, his mentality is always soccer-first and it was his major sport that he focussed on. He had a big part in helping out with drills and he was very engaged in trying to better the program."
