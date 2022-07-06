Montpelier Mile Runner
The recent Brandeis University graduate crossed the finish line with one of the fastest times ever in the women's division of the Montpelier Mile. Her triumphant time of 5 minutes, 16.3 seconds stood up as the 12th-fastest overall mark in a field of 250 racers and was easily good enough for Magill to take home the $100 winner's check. The Moretown racer was over 20 seconds faster than runner-up Audrey Mangan (5:37.4), while Iniso Harc (5:49.4) rounded out the podium. Magill earned All-American honors twice as a Brandeis senior, placing 36th at Division III cross country national championships in 21:47.5. She finished sixth in the 5-kilometer event at indoor national championships, crossing the line in 16:54.62. She owns personal 5K records of 17:52 for cross country and 16:41 for indoor. She has a PR of 4:35.18 in the 1,500.
