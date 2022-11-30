UVM Women's Basketball
Senior Guard
Utterback helped the Catamounts go 3-0 during a memorable week, highlighted by a victory over Army and back-to-back wins that gave UVM its first TD Bank Classic Championship since 2011. The multi-year standout averaged 14.7 points, 4.3 assists, 2.7 rebounds and one steal per game. Utterback recorded eight points, three steals, three assists and two rebounds to lift UVM to a 60-37 victory over Army. She was named Tournament MVP of the TD Bank Classic after guiding the Cats to a 70-48 win over Stonehill and a 57-51 victory over Siena. She registered 20 points, five assists and four rebounds against Siena to help the Cats clinch the title. Vermont will travel to play Dartmouth at 7 p.m. Thursday.
