Montpelier Girls Ultimate
Senior Cutter
The varsity veteran helped longtime MHS coach Nolan Benoit retire with another title by leading the Solons to a 15-7 victory over Burlington in the Division I championship. Moorhead scored eight times, capitalizing on four assists by standout handler Mae Browning. Moorhead scored twice in her team's 15-3 semifinal victory and was a crucial part of the Solons' six-player senior crew that went a combined 25-0 during the past two seasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.