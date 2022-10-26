U-32 Football
Senior Running Back
The four-year varsity standout capped his varsity career with a gritty performance against cross-town rival Spaulding, leading the Raiders to their first victory of the season. The multi-sport athlete fueled a 20-19 win over the Crimson Tide by picking off a pair of Spaulding passes defensively and rushing for a touchdown on the offensive end. He finished the game with 128 yards on the ground after carrying the ball 27 times, giving his team a handful of first downs during make-or-break situations. He added six defensive tackles to help the Raiders celebrate Senior Day in style.
