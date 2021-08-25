UVM Women's Soccer
Senior Striker
Basa used a combination of vision, hard work and clinical finishing to lead the Catamounts to a 4-3 victory over Merrimack during Vermont's season opener. The Montpelier High School graduate set up fellow captain Ella Bankert in the 2nd minute and then gave UVM a two-goal lead by scoring on a Bankert assist in the 23rd minute. Basa started her collegiate career at Holy Cross before transferring to the Burlington school and leading the Cats in scoring last season. The Catamounts will continue the non-conference portion of their schedule with upcoming matches against Siena, Dartmouth, LIU, Quinnipiac, Army and Bryant.
