Spaulding Senior Wrestler
It was another banner week for the 106-pound competitor, who went undefeated at a pair of New Hampshire tournaments in addition to capturing his 100th varsity victory. Lyford kicked things off at the Capital City Classic, recording three quick pins to reach the final. He matched up against Noble's Brady Oullette, who's ranked second in New England, and Lyford secured a 4-2 payback victory in overtime. The Crimson Tide returned to the mat Thursday for NVAC championships and Lyford continued his hot streak by earning a major-decision victory over Colchester's Mason Sheltra, who is ranked second in Vermont. Transportation issues threatened to prevent the Tide from attending Saturday's Plymouth Tournament, but a handful of parents pitched in to help Spaulding make it to the venue in time to compete. Lyford served up a trio of pins to claim top honors, beating Sheltra again in the title match and requiring less than seven minutes of mat time overall.
