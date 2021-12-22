Spaulding Wrestling
Senior Heavyweight
The multi-sport standout improved to 9-0 on the season and claimed a satisfying payback victory while leading the Crimson Tide to a third-place result at the Londonderry (N.H.) Holiday Tournament. Perkins advanced to the 285-pound title bout by recording one pin in 39 seconds and another in 3 minutes, 13 seconds. During the final he defeated Mount Anthony's Hayden Gaudette, 4-3, in a rematch of the 2020 state championship to earn his 73rd career victory. Perkins also pinned his opponents during a mid-week showdown against Colchester and St. Johnsbury. Last week he went 4-0 with three pins while leading Spauldling to a runner-up result at the Salem (N.H.) Blue Devil Classic. He prevailed in 57 seconds during the Round of 16 before winning the quarterfinal in 1:06 and triumphing in the semifinal in 5:05. His final went to overtime before he closed out a 3-1 victory. The Tide will travel to the Berkshire Holiday Tournament on Dec. 28 at Monument Mountain High School in Great Barrington, Mass.
