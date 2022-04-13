Spaulding Boys Lacrosse Goalie
The Crimson Tide netminder was a huge difference-maker down the stretch as his team held on to secure a 5-4 victory over BFA-St. Albans. A penalty-filled second half presented the Bobwhites with a slew of man-up opportunities, but Howarth (19 saves) showcased grace under fire to deny BFA. He was at his best in the second half, preventing the visitors from forcing overtime when Spaulding players were sent to the penalty box four times in the final quarter. Howarth opened the season with an eight-save performance during a loss at Colchester. The Tide will return to action Friday with a 4 p.m. home game against Mount Abraham.
