Summer League Baseball
Mountaineers Outfielder
The 6-foot, 210-pound left fielder went 7-for-24 during the past week with three doubles, one triple, six RBI, and one run scored. He connected for a two-run double Sunday at Winnipesaukee, sparking an 8-7 victory. Vermont trailed by three runs entering the final inning, but with two outs Mayes made solid contact with a pitch to give his team the lead. During the opener of the doubleheader, he went 3-for-4 with a double. Mayes went 2-for-4 Friday against North Shore and also showcased his ability to come through in clutch situations. With the Mountaineers trailing by a run in the ninth inning, Mayes stepped up to the plate with two outs. He blasted a two-run triple into the outfield, driving in teammates Evan Giordano and Matt Oldham for a one-run advantage.
