Caroline Kirby
U-32 Soccer
Senior Midfielder
The reigning Times Argus Soccer Player of the Year guided the Raiders to a 5-1 victory over Northfield-Williamstown in the season opener. Kirby scored all five goals for her team, which will seek its first championship in program history later this fall.
Kirby opened the scoring on a pass from Payton Gariboldi and doubled the lead on a feed from Sasha Kennedy in the 12th minute. She scored again in the 22nd minute for a 3-0 halftime advantage and capped the scoring with a pair of strikes from distance. U-32 will host Peoples at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.