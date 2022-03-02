Spaulding 113-Pound Wrestler
Huntington claimed his second individual title by overpowering some of the top grapplers in Vermont at the 2022 state championships. He defeated Mount Anthony's Connor Bell, 9-2, in the quarterfinals before pinning Mount Abraham's Logan Pierro in 2 minutes, 49 seconds during the semifinals. Huntington took charge immediately in the final, building an early lead and easily holding on for an 11-1 victory over Middlebury's Alex Sperry. The veteran was one of five athletes to win it all for the Tide, who wound up 5.5 points behind 33-time defending champ Mount Anthony in the team standings.
