Montpelier Boys Lacrosse Senior Goalie
The three-sport standout has been at the heart of his team's five-game winning streak after the Solons kicked off their spring schedule with four early-season losses. Davis played an instrumental role in Saturday's 9-8 overtime victory over Colchester, making a tough stop during the final minutes of regulation to fuel his team's come-from-behind win. He finished with nine saves against the Lakers and also turned aside nine shots during an 8-3 victory over St. Johnsbury. Davis recorded seven saves in an 11-6 victory over Milton and was able to breathe easily while serving up a five-save performance during a 14-3 victory over BFA-Fairfax. The Solons are two-time defending champs who will attempt to record a three-peat in the upcoming Division III tournament.
