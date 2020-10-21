U-32 Field Hockey
Sophomore Forward
Fielder caught fire the last two weeks, scoring in four straight games to ignite a five-game winning streak. The Raiders started the season at 0-2 but will enter Division II playoffs as the No. 3 seed with a 5-2 record. Fielder found the back of the cage against Harwood, Spaulding, St. Johnsbury and Montpelier, pushing her season totals to eight goals and three assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.