U-32 Girls Lacrosse
Sophomore Attack
The Raiders bounced back from a pair of double-digit losses by rattling off four straight victories. Fielder's five-goal, three-assist performance triggered a 16-5 over Stowe. The following day she scored four goals and won six draws during a 13-10 over Harwood. Fielder buried four goals during an 18-7 win over Lamoille before scoring five goals in an 18-6 victory at Milton. U-32 (4-2) is battling with Spaulding and St. Johnsbury for the No. 4 spot in the Division II rankings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.