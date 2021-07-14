Vermont Amateur Golfer
The rising University of Rhode Island junior enjoyed one of the largest Vermont Amateur leads in final-round history while waltzing to an eight-stroke victory Thursday at Williston Golf Club. The 2019 U-32 graduate finished at 280 following rounds of 73, 68, 67 and 72. Troy Golber (288) was second, while Logan Broyles, Ryan Porter, Taylor Bellemare and Max Major tied for third at 290. Richards and his Country Club of Barre teammates also won the McCullough Cup team event, ending Rutland's seven-year reign.
